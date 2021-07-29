An appeal for information has been issued by members of An Garda Síochána in relation to the theft of a Honda quad bike from a premises in Co. Laois.

The machine in question is believed to have been stolen in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, July 29) from a yard in Ballyfin, in the Mountrath area of the county.

In an appeal for details in relation to the crime, Gardaí based in the Laois/Offaly region said:

“Mountrath Gardaí are investigating the theft of this two-wheel drive Honda 420 (2014 model) quad which was stolen in Ballyfin, Mountrath, Co. Laois overnight [on] July 29, 2021.”

Asking members of the public to pass on details of the crime, Gardaí added:

“If you have any information regarding the theft, please contact Portlaoise Garda Station on: 057-8674100 and quote PID 19801884.”

In other rural crime related news, there has been a “slight increase” in shed and outhouse thefts in the Antrim area of Northern Ireland, according to local law enforcement.

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in the Antrim district issued a short statement on the matter this morning (Wednesday, July 28), offering “simple tips” to help prevent such thefts.

The PSNI officers said: “There has been a slight increase in shed and outhouse thefts within the district.

“We have increased our patrols and visible pro-activity within the areas of concern; however, we need your assistance to prevent further incidents.

“You can help us by taking practical steps to protect your home and your family. We would advise all householders to review their security and increase their vigilance.”