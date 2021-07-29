Fire, road and water safety officers across Ireland are joining forces to promote ‘Amber Thursday’ ahead of the August bank holiday weekend, which is traditionally one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Today (Thursday, July 29) marks the first Amber Thursday event, which is a joint collaboration between safety bodies, fire services and local authorities to help promote fire, road and water safety, ensuring people are aware of the risks and dangers associated with these activities.

The colour amber signifies a hazard or warning.

Those behind the campaign note that the recent dry spell and warm weather has resulted in an increase in outdoor fires, while there have also been some tragedies in the waters and on the roads.

Fire safety

This bank holiday weekend tends to be a particularly busy time for firefighters who are called to various incidents including wildfires, forest fires, outdoor fires, barbeque or domestic fires and road traffic collisions.

The Chief Fire Officers Association (CFOA) is encouraging the public to become aware of the risks from fires occurring.

Offaly’s chief fire officer and secretary of the CFOA Eoin O’Ceilleachair said that people “can become distracted quite easily during outdoor activities”, and “what many people don’t realise is how quickly a fire can spread or a how quick a small incident can escalate into a larger one if not managed safely”.

“We’re encouraging members of the public to enjoy the weekend but to bear in mind the safety aspect of fire-related activities,” he said.

“Keep children away from fires and have a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergencies. Never barbeque or light a campfire in parks, wildland areas or in areas close to vegetation or trees and be mindful not to discard any cigarette butts on the ground.”

Road safety

This week, it was learned that the majority of road deaths in 2021 have occurred on rural roads.

Some 53 road fatalities occurred on rural roads with a speed limit of 80kph or higher so far in 2021 – representing 82% of all road fatalities this year, according to the latest figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Advertisement

A review published by the RSA and An Garda Síochána shows that from January 1 to July 15, this year, 65 people have died on Irish roads in 60 collisions.

Long journeys can be a challenge for some motorists which can lead to driver fatigue. Speeding and non-wearing of a seatbelt are also common factors which result in serious or fatal injuries by road users.

Kildare County Council’s road safety officer and secretary of the Local Authority Road Safety Officers group (LARSO) Declan Keogh is asking for anyone taking to the roads this weekend to “be mindful of the many risks associated with travelling”.

“Everyone needs to share the road and be cautious and courteous towards one another,” he said.

“It’s imperative that drivers are sober of alcohol or illegal drugs while driving and that all passengers are wearing a seatbelt or the appropriate seat restraint.

“We’d advise drivers to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy and they have everything they need for the trip and to take regular breaks from driving during long journeys.”

Water safety

In August 2020, lifeguards rescued 206 people at risk of drowning, administered first aid 1,780 times and reunited 140 lost children with their loved ones.

Martin O’Sullivan, chairman of Water Safety Ireland warned that “good weather and picture-postcard scenes can lull people into a false sense of security”.

“We should all be particularly mindful of water safety during bank holiday weekends,” he said.

“It is important that people make every effort to swim at lifeguarded waterways.”

He added that people “should swim between the flags, within their depth and never use inflatable toys that quickly put users in danger of drowning”.