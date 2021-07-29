Munster Bovine has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Doreen Corridan to the role of chief executive officer of the Mallow-based farm services provider.

Confirmed by the firm’s board this morning (Thursday, July 29) Dr. Corridan will take up her new role on Monday, August 23, and will report to the board.

Dr. Corridan has been the of head of technical and on the senior management team of Munster Bovine since 2007, the company says.

She has played a key role in the development of the Munster Herd Health programme in line with company and national strategies, working closely with key industry stakeholders.

Dr. Corridan and her team overhauled the milk recording reports, making them far more user-friendly and easier to identify cows for retention and breeding replacements from.

The incoming CEO was a key driver in the development of FarmOps, the platform that integrates all Munster Bovine services into one platform, which the group says “will be key for dairy and beef herdowners to meet their sustainability commitments going forward”.

She has served as a board director with the National Cattle Breeding Centre Limited (NCBC) and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Welcoming Dr. Corridan to her new role, Munster Bovine chairman Richard Hinchion said:

“Doreen is extremely passionate about the growth and development of Munster Bovine for the benefit of its shareholders/farmer customers and has developed excellent technical knowledge covering the Company’s AI (artificial insemination), Milk recording and Herd Health services.

“She has also forged strong relationships with various stakeholders of Munster Bovine along with a range of organisations within the agri sector.

“I would like to congratulate Doreen on her appointment and wish her every success with her role in leading Munster Bovine to deliver on its future objectives,” Hinchion said

A qualified veterinary surgeon, Dr. Corridan has a PhD specialising in cattle reproduction.

A native of Kerry, Corridan resides in Fedamore, Co. Limerick with her husband Tim and daughter Katie, where together they breed pedigree Limousin cattle which is one of her other passions.

Dairy and beef herdowners are very familiar with her through farm walks, discussion group meetings and contributions to farming media channels. She is also a regular contributor to veterinary cattle conferences and webinars.