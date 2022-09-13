Gardaí in Co. Offaly have launched an investigation following the theft of a quad bike from a farm in recent days.

The CFMOTO quad, which is a CFORCE 625 model, is understood to have been stolen from a workshop on a farmyard in Killyon, around 8km from Birr.

Gardaí said that the theft is believed to have happened between 2:00a.m and 2:30a.m on Friday, September 9.

In a social media post, Gardaí said that any information that will assist in the recovery of the quad and identify those responsible would be much appreciated.

They appealed to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on the night in question or who may be offered the quad for sale to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169700.

Meanwhile, officers in Co. Westmeath are investigating the theft of grass seed worth €16,000.

The ‘Tipperary Grass’ brand seed was stolen from a farmer’s premises near Kinnegad, some time over the weekend.

Agritech’s managing director, Brian O’Slatarra has explained that due to regulation, grass seed cannot be sold without a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) label detailing the grass seed mixture and batch number.

Gardaí are therefore aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag.

Agritech is offering a €5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the seed, which has been deemed a very unusual theft.

The investigation is being handled by Trim Garda Station and anyone with any information is urged to contact gardaí at the station on 046 948 1540.