The introduction of easily accessible supports to assist businesses invest in micro-generation is urgently needed amid the ongoing energy crisis, the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has said.

The government has been urged by the MREF to include such supports in its response to the energy crisis Ireland is facing in the coming months and years.

The MREF called for an immediate reversal of Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan’s decision to end grant supports for solar PV installations by businesses last year.

Commenting on the decision, the MREF chair Pat Smith said the government intends moving ahead with its plans to end grant supports for micro-generation of renewable power for businesses.

He continued:

“In recent weeks, several small and medium-sized businesses had their applications to avail of a Better Energy Community (BEC) grant for solar PV rejected. In the minds of those impacted, this was an unwarranted and unfair move and has gone down like a lead balloon across the business community.”

The world and international markets have changed radically since Minister Ryan announced his decision almost a year ago, and consequently government policy needs to change as a result, the MREF said.

Smith also criticised that the government plans to reduce the modest grant supports available to homes when, instead, grants should be increased to reflect the increasing costs of installations.

“The minister needs to recognise the challenges facing thousands of energy-dependent businesses right across the country by increasing micro-generation supports,” Smith said.

Easily accessible grants for any business wishing to invest in renewable energy can help reduce their own energy costs, and support Ireland in meeting its climate action goals, according to the MREF chair.