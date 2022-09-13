Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today (Tuesday, September 13) announced over €2.75 million in funding to support 74 community projects nationwide.

Under the CLÁR programme, sports clubs, schools and community groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a range of projects.

The investment is the latest announcement under the government’s rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’.

The successful projects include Astroturf pitches, community gyms, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, outdoor pool tables, outdoor cinemas, walkways, public toilets and car park facilities.

Among the schemes selected for funding are:

Tournafulla Community Council, Co. Limerick – development of an outdoor recreation area for teens with an outdoor pool table, seating, cross fitness gym, demountable cover;

Donaghpatrick National School, Co. Galway – develop a walkway and playground on the school grounds which will be accessible to the wider community;

The Organic Centre, Co. Leitrim – build a maze and outdoor cinema screen;

Kerry Parents and Friends, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry – construct a sensory garden at Tigh an Oileáin;

West Sligo Family Resource Centre, Co. Sligo – installation a lift for disability access.

Announcing the funding allocation Minister Humphreys said:

“Our sports clubs, schools and community groups are the lifeblood of rural Ireland. They are a focal point, places where people of all ages come together to socialise and meet up with friends.

“It’s an investment that will improve the lives of our young people – providing them with facilities such as astroturf pitches, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts and even outdoor pool areas.

“And the funding will also be used to deliver the likes of walkways and sensory gardens, which families and our elderly people can enjoy,” Humphreys added.

“I want to commend the work of all the successful applicants. They should be very proud of the wonderful projects they have put forward on behalf of their communities and I wish them the very best of luck in bringing these projects to fruition,” the minister said.

Under the 2022 CLÁR programme, there has been an investment of €12.2 million in 292 projects across the country.

Since the programme was reintroduced in 2016, funding of over €57 million has been approved for over 2,040 projects.