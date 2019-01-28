Garda takes ‘hands-on’ approach in sheep rescue

A member of An Garda Siochana took a “hands-on” approach in sheep farming over the weekend when he was called on to rescue a stranded ewe and lamb.

Gardai in Co. Kilkenny along with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine were carrying out enquiries in relation to allegations of animal neglect on a farm in Thomastown.

On the inspection they came across a ewe just after giving birth to a lamb unable to get out of a pit, according to a post put up by local Gardai on social media.

Sgt Griffin from Thomastown Garda Station climbed down and retrieved the lamb; the Gardai added that both animals are now safe and well.

Not your typical day at the office – but all in a day’s work for local Gardai.

‘Dog owners responsible for any losses’

Meanwhile, a warning has been issued to Irish dog owners by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) as lambing season gets underway for many sheep farmers across the country.

Issuing the warning, IFA National Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy reminded owners that dogs seen attacking sheep will be shot, and owners held responsible.

Dog owners can be held responsible for any losses involved in dog attacks on sheep, with serious financial and legal consequences.