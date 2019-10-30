Garda operation detects green diesel in 4 vehicles

Gardaí and other authorities conducted a number of multi-agency checkpoints across Co. Cork yesterday, Tuesday, October 29, resulting in the detection of green agricultural diesel in four vehicles.

In a statement on social media, members of An Garda Síochána based in Cork said:

“As part of the day of action, multi-agency checkpoints were carried out in Knockgriffin, Castleredmond, Midleton, Tullagreine and Carrigtwohill with the assistance of Revenue Customs Officers and Road Safety Authority (RSA).

“At these checkpoints five vehicles were seized by Gardaí for no tax/insurance and a number of fines were issued for incidents of speeding, holding a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Customs detected four vehicles with suspected green diesel and the RSA had several detection on both heavy and light goods vehicles.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble commented on the checkpoints, stating: “The whole purpose of yesterday’s operation was to work closely with our stakeholders, to ensure a safer East Cork community, enhance community engagement and to prevent crime.

“We had a dedicated team of inspectors, sergeants and Gardaí on the ground who also took the opportunity to issue vital crime prevention advice to motorists regarding our winter anti-burglary campaign and the need to light up and lock up.”

5 arrests in Garda day of action

Meanwhile, in an extensive operation, Gardaí arrested five people in relation to incidents of fraud, assault, drug driving and on foot of a bench warrant as part of an Operation Thor Day of Action in the Midleton area yesterday.

It was noted that a man in his 60s was arrested in relation to a fraud incident that occurred in January 2017 where the injured party, a man from Europe, was alleged to have been defrauded out of over €400,000.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, two men were arrested in relation to a public order incident where a Garda was assaulted in Midleton and a man was arrested on foot of a bench warrant,” the Garda statement concluded.