The dog warden service of Galway County Council is to carry out door-to-door enquiries following a spate of dog attacks on sheep in the Taum area in recent weeks.

The county council announced via social media this week that it would be making on-the-ground enquiries following the most recent attacks, which occurred in Rahogarty North, Brownsgrove, just to the north of Tuam.

The council said that, over the last number of weeks, nine sheep have been killed in three separate attacks, the latest of which occurred on January 4.

The dogs involved in the attack have not yet been identified.

“This matter has also been reported to the gardaí and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), and the council will continue to liaise with them where necessary,” the council said.

Advertisement

The local authority said that its enquiries would include licencing and microchipping checks.

“Galway County Council dog warden service will be conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area including licencing and microchipping checks over the next number of days following these incidents and we would ask that all dog owners ensure that their dog is never let out unsupervised, particularly at night, and are under control at all times.

“Attacks on sheep can result in economic losses to the farmer, for which the dog owner can be held liable under the Control of Dogs Act,” the council said.

The county council asked that anyone who witnesses an incident of sheep worrying or damage to livestock in Co. Galway to report it to the county council by phone or by emailing the dog warden service, or to report it to gardaí.

Sheep killed in Limerick

Also in recent weeks, concerns were raised regarding the control of dogs in Co. Limerick, where several sheep were recently killed.

Advertisement

Agriland understands that 16 sheep were killed in the Ballinamuddy area of Galbally, Co. Limerick, an incident which gardaí have confirmed they are “aware of”.

The incident took place on December 27, 2023, and gardaí confirmed that “no offences have been disclosed” at this point.

The local community where the attack occurred posted a warning to dog owners on social media following the incident.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Limerick county chair, Sean Lavery, said that such attacks upon flocks of sheep at this time of year in particular will have a significant impact on the upcoming lambing season on farms.

Lavery said: “Ewes are heavily in lamb and they’re not moving as fast, and also the ground conditions aren’t great at the moment… A flock of sheep in the summer can move a lot faster than pregnant ewes at this time of the year.

“People need to know where their dogs are, to make sure they have them under control, and that they’re not travelling the countryside,” Lavery added.