The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) 69th annual general meeting (AGM) has selected the former Monaghan county chair, Patrick McCormick, as the new treasurer of the organisation.

McCormick has now taken over the position of treasurer from Martin Stapleton, who unsuccessfully contested the IFA presidential election in December 2023.

The newly-elected treasurer thanked those attending the AGM today (Tuesday, January 9) upon assuming his role.

The former Monaghan chair emerged victorious from the count that was conducted at the AGM, in which only members of IFA National Council are eligible to vote.

The other candidates vying for the role were:

Rose Mary McDonagh, Galway;

Pat O’Keeffe, North Cork;

Nigel Sweetnam, Cork Central.

Outgoing IFA national returning officer, Brian Rushe had previously confirmed that these four valid nominations had been received to be contested in the election at the AGM.

The position of national returning officer, which was established as part of the review of the organisation in 2023, was filled at the last meeting of the National Council in December.

The chair of Louth IFA, John Carroll, was elected and he will take up the role at the AGM today.

IFA AGM

The election of the new IFA treasurer took place following speeches from the outgoing IFA president Tim Cullinan, and the new president, Francie Gorman.

The AGM offered Cullinan a chance to reflect on his four year term, which included many issues, most notably the Covid-19 pandemic, and Ireland’s challenges towards tackling emissions.

The new president for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Francie Gorman said that farm incomes will be “number one priority” over his next four years as president.

The three new IFA regional chairs: Conor O’Leary (Munster); Brendan Golden (Connacht) and Paul O’Brien (South Leinster) have officially taken up their positions today.

The IFA’s AGM today will later hear the Taoiseach discuss both the opportunities and challenges that farm families are facing in 2024.

IFA members will also hear from all three ministers in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, including Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Ministers of State, Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon.