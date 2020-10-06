Gain resumes equine feed production as investigation continues

Following a weekend of intensive testing and data analysis, Gain Equine Nutrition has resumed equine feed production.

In an update on the firm’s investigation into the presence of a contaminant identified in its equine feed range, a spokesperson for the company said:

“We have made significant progress in our investigation and are working closely with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which is the regulatory body responsible for the feed sector in Ireland.

Following consultation with the department, we have recommenced equine feed production and will be in contact with our customers regarding resumption of feed supply.

“We continue to ask our equine customers to refrain from feeding their current stock of Gain equine products to their animals.

Advertisement

“We again apologise sincerely to our valued customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident and we are committed to promptly keeping you fully informed,” the spokesperson concluded.

On Friday (October 2), Gain Equine Nutrition advised its customers to refrain from feeding its equine products to their animals at present following the discovery of a performance enhancer contaminant in some Gain equine feed in France.

The contaminant, zilpaterol, is a synthetic beta-agonist approved for use as a performance-enhancer in some beef production systems outside of the EU.

Gain underlined that this substance has never formed part of any formulation in any Gain animal nutrition ranges.