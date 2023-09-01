The Teagasc national winter milk open day will take place at Teagasc Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford, next Wednesday (September 6).

The theme of the event is ‘Future-proofing our Winter-Milk Systems’.

Speaking in advance of the of the event, James Dunne, winter milk specialist with Teagasc, said; “Winter milk producers constitute a vital sub-sector within the Irish dairy industry.

“Year-on-year these farms meet demand for a consistent daily supply of quality fresh milk to the domestic market, as well as providing winter volumes for the manufacture of specific products.

“Nonetheless, the sector faces the significant challenge of increased production costs projected for winter 2023, as well as the wider industry challenges relating to environmental and social sustainability.”

On the day there will be an opportunity to learn about the Teagasc research programme.

This will include the technologies and practices available to ensure that farms are equipped to embrace and overcome any future challenges within the industry.

Dr. Michael Dineen, senior research officer with responsibility for the Teagasc winter milk research programme, reiterated the important role that winter milk producers provide.

“Our research objectives are designed to support these producers by finding solutions that help future-proof their systems.

“We have placed a large emphasis on quantifying the effect of these potential solutions on milk production performance, environmental emissions and overall economics.”

There will be new research looking at replacing imported feed ingredients and promising new results on reducing the methane production of winter milk cows.

Dr. Dineen highlighted that the research programme could not be delivered without the excellent and diligent management of Aidan Lawless and his team at Johnstown Castle, as well as, industry collaboration.

Also speaking ahead of the event was, Dr. David Wall, Enterprise Leader at Teagasc Johnstown Castle, who said that Johnstown Castle is delighted to be hosting this national winter milk open day.

He said that farmers and industry representatives attending will see and hear the most up-to-date research and technologies available to the sector.

Farmers will have an opportunity to engage researchers and advisors to identify areas to future-proof their production systems.

He noted that implementing the best technologies coming from research will be critical to maintain economically viable and sustainable farming business going forward.