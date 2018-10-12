Further squeeze on farmers’ pockets in August – CSO
The agricultural output price index decreased by 3.6% in August 2018 compared with July 2018, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
Meanwhile, the agricultural input price index increased by 1.0% over the same period.
This followed a previous trade index decrease of 1.1% in July 2018, as reported last month.
On an annual basis, the agricultural output price index was down 6.6% in August 2018 compared with August 2017. The agricultural input price index increased by 5.9% in August 2018 compared with August 2017.
A further comparison of the August 2018 output sub-indices with the August 2017 sub-indices shows that pigs, milk and cattle decreased by 15.3%, 11.1% and 7.3% respectively.
Sheep remained steady, with a 0.1% increase, while poultry dropped marginally by 0.5%.
Fruit and vegetables also saw a 16.1% boost.
On the input side, the largest increases were in energy, fertilisers and feeding stuffs which were up 15.2%, 9.9% and 6.6% respectively on August 2017 prices.
Regarding feeding stuffs, straights saw the largest rise, climbing by 13.4%, while feeding stuffs for calves rose by 9.8%. Compound feeding stuffs rose by 6.3%.