A total of €2,700,000 will be made available to the Seniors Alert Scheme in 2024 to continue funding for alarms and make advances, which allow those over the age of 65 to live alone securely.

The funding was announced as part of the Dormant Accounts Fund, which will provide €47.6 million to address disadvantage right across the country.

The current version of the alert scheme came into effect in September 2021.

Along with the provision of free monitoring for the first year and a revision of the living alone requirements, it introduced a new feature in the additional option of a digital alarm for use with web-based connections.

The development of new technology is being considered under the new scheme for 2024, to address measures contained in the Programme for Government.

Advertisement

Rural theft

Fianna Fáil TD, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said that the scheme is “great” for those living in rural Ireland, but that it needs to be promoted more.

“I am shocked at the number of older people who do not know about the scheme,” the deputy said.

The scheme is also part of the Be Winter Ready campaign, ensuring communities take all the steps necessary to be prepared for severe weather conditions.

As we enter winter months, weather conditions can become more severe, but also dark evenings can lead to rises in theft.

A survey from Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), with the support of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) highlights that more than half of farmers have been the victims of theft.

Advertisement

A total of 60% of participants believe that An Garda Síochána should have a dedicated unit to deal with farm thefts and rural crime

Funding for alarms

Minister of State for Community Development, Integration and Charities Joe O’Brien said that a national publicity campaign will be launched shortly to provide further raise awareness around the scheme.

He said the campaign will encourage families and individuals to avail of this “potentially lifesaving equipment”.

While the campaign will have a national reach, the minister said it will have a particular focus on the regions with low uptake, and will avail of the most recent census data in this regard.

Initial discussions have taken place between officials from the department and the Department of Health to consider the potential role of the scheme as part of the increased use of assistive technologies aimed at supporting people to continue to live independently within their communities.

“When the demand is there, we will meet it,” Minister O’Brien said.