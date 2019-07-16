Funding worth €567,000 announced for rural first responders

Funding worth more than €567,000 has been announced for 30 first responder organisations in rural areas.

The funding was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, today, Tuesday, July 16.

It was made available under Measure 3a (First Responders Support) of the 2019 CLÁR Programme.

Vital vehicles and trailers for rescue groups;

Training materials for local ambulance groups; and

Defibrillators and cabinets for local communities. The funding will go towards a range of supports including:

Speaking today, Minister Ring said: “These community-based volunteer organisations perform life-saving work.

“They need to have proper vehicles and equipment to make sure that they can perform their work and that’s exactly what the funding I am announcing today will provide.

“This support will mean that if someone gets into difficulty, these groups will be better equipped to help them,” Minister Ring added.

The minister noted that the CLÁR Programme has provided funding to over 2,000 projects throughout the country since its reintroduction in 2016.

No one epitomises this contribution more than voluntary first responder groups.