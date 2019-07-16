Health and safety event to be held next week
A health and safety event organised by Teagasc is set to take place next week in Mayo Sligo Mart in Ballina, Co. Mayo.
The event, which will be held on Monday, July 22, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, will focus on a number of issues concerning the health and safety of both the farmer and the farm family, according to Teagasc.
The key focus will be on the handling, loading and unloading of livestock, according to Ballina-based Teagasc advisor Enda Geoghegan.
There will also be a display of livestock handling equipment such as head scoops, calving gates, etc.
The Health and Safety Executive will give a talk about general health of the farmer- with a focus on heart issues on the day.
There will be an opportunity to avail of free health screening, according to organisers.
In addition, local members of An Garda Síochána will inform attendees on matters such as the towing capacity of vehicles and general legislation concerning trailers.
Water quality is an issue concerning all farmers and Teagasc Agricultural Sustainability Support Advisory Programme (ASSAP) advisor Peter Comer will give a talk on the work he is carrying out in this area.
The Event is a Department of Agriculture Food and Marine approved Knowledge Transfer (KT) Beef, Sheep and Dairy event with registration getting underway from 6:45pm to 7:45pm.