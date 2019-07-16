Health and safety event to be held next week

A health and safety event organised by Teagasc is set to take place next week in Mayo Sligo Mart in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

The event, which will be held on Monday, July 22, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, will focus on a number of issues concerning the health and safety of both the farmer and the farm family, according to Teagasc.

The key focus will be on the handling, loading and unloading of livestock, according to Ballina-based Teagasc advisor Enda Geoghegan.

On the evening there will be demo of the correct way to load and unload cattle – an action which, if not done correctly, is the cause of many accidents.

There will also be a display of livestock handling equipment such as head scoops, calving gates, etc.

The Health and Safety Executive will give a talk about general health of the farmer- with a focus on heart issues on the day.

There will be an opportunity to avail of free health screening, according to organisers.

In addition, local members of An Garda Síochána will inform attendees on matters such as the towing capacity of vehicles and general legislation concerning trailers.

Farming is a stressful job particularly in times of severe weather and poor prices for output, so looking after one’s mental health will also be a focus of the evening.

Water quality is an issue concerning all farmers and Teagasc Agricultural Sustainability Support Advisory Programme (ASSAP) advisor Peter Comer will give a talk on the work he is carrying out in this area.