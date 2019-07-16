317 new tractors sold in Northern Ireland so far this year

Earlier this month (July 5), we brought you news – detailing new tractor registrations in the UK during June (and on a year-to-date basis).

The data comes from the UK-based AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association). It has since been back in touch with AgriLand, advising of a minor correction (update) to its previously released figures.

The updated data now shows that 1,034 new agricultural tractors (over 50hp) were registered in the UK last month (June). That’s down 12.9% compared with June of 2018.

The figures also show that 6,198 units were registered on a year-to-date basis (i.e. January-June inclusive). That’s down 5.1% compared with the first half of last year.

Interestingly, Northern Ireland bucked the wider UK trend. 317 new agricultural tractors were registered there during the first six months of this year (accounting for just over 5% of overall UK registrations). Just 285 were registered during the same period of 2018. That equates to an increase of 11%.

Scotland also bucked the trend. However, the drop in overall registrations was clearly evident across much of England and Wales.

In terms of power, the bulk of the decline in registrations came in the 121-160hp range, where numbers were down by over 200 tractors (-11%), compared with the first six months of 2018. This accounted for around two-thirds of the total fall.

The number of high-powered tractors (over 240hp) also fell by 11%; registrations of units over 280hp fell by more than a quarter.

Commenting on the updated data, a spokesperson explained: “All of this means that the year-on-year drop in registrations in June was larger than we originally thought, but not as sharp as the fall in May.