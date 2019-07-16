Aurivo announces price for June milk supplies

The board of Aurivo has set its milk price for supplies in June, which was announced today, Tuesday, July 16.

Aurivo will pay a 30.5c/L base price for June. The processor said that: “The pressure on returns is noted and current milk price does not reflect current returns, in particular due to lower butter prices in the market.”

This figure is the same as the offering for May supplies.

Aurivo becomes the latest processor to announce its June price, following on from the other announcements made last week.

Other processors

On Friday, July 12, Kerry announced that it would hold its price for June supplies, standing on 30.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average June milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 33.114c/L,” said a statement from Kerry.

The previous day, Thursday, July 11, Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 30.5c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will hold its base milk price for June of 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Also, the board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to members of 0.5c/L including VAT for June milk supplies.

On Wednesday, July 10, Lakeland announced a price in the Republic of Ireland of 31.28c/L including VAT for milk supplied in June.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/L will be paid for June supplies. Like in the Republic, the base price has been held for the last three successive months.