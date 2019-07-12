Kerry milk price unchanged for June
Kerry Group has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price revealing an unchanged figure for June supplies.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the processor said:
Our Kerry Group base price for June milk supplies remains unchanged at 30.5c/L including VAT.
“Based on average June milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 33.114c/L.”
This follows on from two earlier processor announcements this week.
Other processors
Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 30.5c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
This will consist of a held base milk price for June of 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein and a co-op payment of 0.5c/L including VAT.
Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies also decided to hold its price over from previous months.
In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 31.28c/L including VAT has been agreed for milk supplied in June.
In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/L will be paid for June supplies. Like in the Republic, the base price has been held for the last three successive months.
Commenting on the price, a spokesperson for the co-op said:
“While supply in many of the large milk production regions remains subdued, there continues to be weakness in the global dairy markets. In particular, butter prices are under increasingly downward pressure.”