Kerry milk price unchanged for June

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price revealing an unchanged figure for June supplies.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the processor said:

Our Kerry Group base price for June milk supplies remains unchanged at 30.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average June milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 33.114c/L.”

This follows on from two earlier processor announcements this week.

Other processors

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 30.5c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Advertisement

This will consist of a held base milk price for June of 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein and a co-op payment of 0.5c/L including VAT.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies also decided to hold its price over from previous months.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 31.28c/L including VAT has been agreed for milk supplied in June.

The base price has been held for the last three successive months.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/L will be paid for June supplies. Like in the Republic, the base price has been held for the last three successive months.

Commenting on the price, a spokesperson for the co-op said: