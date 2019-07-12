Mostly dry weather to last the weekend – Met Éireann
A warm, largely dry weekend is in store for the country in general over the coming days, according to Met Éireann.
Today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals, the best of these in the south and south-east.
Some light showers will affect northern parts of Connacht and Ulster and a few will drift down to south Ulster and north Leinster.
Tonight will be dry with a mix of cloudy periods and some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 12° are expected.
Good drying is expected this weekend and for a time on Monday. Drying conditions will become poorer by the middle days of next week.
Meanwhile, there will be opportunities for spraying this weekend and on Monday. However, it will turn wetter and breezier by mid-week next week.
This is causing some restriction to growth in these areas, according to Met Éireann.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be dry with bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17° to 23° are anticipated with mostly light northerly breezes, coolest in the north and warmest in the south.
Meanwhile, tomorrow night will be dry with clear spells, and lowest temperatures of 9° to 11°.
Outlook
Sunday will be warm and dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will hit 20° to 25° and mainly easterly breezes.
However through the evening showers or longer spells of rain will move up from the south, according to Met Éireann.