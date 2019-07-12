Mostly dry weather to last the weekend – Met Éireann

A warm, largely dry weekend is in store for the country in general over the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals, the best of these in the south and south-east.

Some light showers will affect northern parts of Connacht and Ulster and a few will drift down to south Ulster and north Leinster.

Highest temperatures will reach 17° to 22° with moderate north-west breezes, according to the national meteorological office.

Tonight will be dry with a mix of cloudy periods and some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 12° are expected.

Good drying is expected this weekend and for a time on Monday. Drying conditions will become poorer by the middle days of next week.

Meanwhile, there will be opportunities for spraying this weekend and on Monday. However, it will turn wetter and breezier by mid-week next week.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are generally high over the southern half of the country, between 40 and 60mm.

This is causing some restriction to growth in these areas, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be dry with bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17° to 23° are anticipated with mostly light northerly breezes, coolest in the north and warmest in the south.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night will be dry with clear spells, and lowest temperatures of 9° to 11°.

Outlook

Sunday will be warm and dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will hit 20° to 25° and mainly easterly breezes.

Monday will be warm also with highest temperatures of 21° to 25°. Much of the day will be dry.