Cavan Macra to host celebration night this Saturday

Cavan Macra na Feirme is set to host a celebration night to mark its 70th anniversary and to recognise the county’s first president of the organisation taking office.

The event will take place this Saturday, July 13, at the Cavan Crystal Hotel.

All are welcome to attend the event which organisers are saying “is sure to be a great night for all”.

While Macra is celebrating 75 years in operation this year, the organisation is only in its 70th year in Cavan.

The event will consist of a dinner dance with live music afterwards. Past Macra members as well as current members will be attending and there will be a showcase of memorabilia from 7:00pm. Dinner will be served at the event from 8:00pm.

Tickets for the event are €30 and must be booked in advance.

‘The golden age’

Speaking at the Macra na Feirme’s national annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday, May 11, in Athy, Co. Kildare on the 75th anniversary of the organisation, the 37th president of Macra, Thomas Duffy, said that, in spite of the “golden age” in which we live, there are still a number of challenges:

“Loneliness and isolation are growing. Hope for the future is lower in our generation, challenges are seen as insurmountable. Populists prey on our culture of fear like carrion crows.

So what has this to do with Macra? Everything. Macra’s foundation was about education, connection and community; we still serve that role – but there’s more we can give.

“Macra has become a force for change in the agricultural sector in the past 75 years; this isn’t a zero-sum game. As we have created a vision for agriculture, we must now make a vision for the whole of Ireland.