Animal Health Ireland (AHI), Teagasc and the dairy co-ops from across the country, are currently hosting CalfCare farm walks ahead of the spring-calving season.

Although calf rearing is done on dairy farms every year, it was highlighted by Michelle McGrath at the event on farm of Byrnes in Co. Kildare, that refreshing these skills is important.

The Byrnes were operating a dairy calf to beef system, but converted to dairy roughly five years ago.

It is easy to see on the farm that attention to detail is placed in everything that is done – with the farm having two cell check awards from AHI.

CalfCare

Rearing calves that are healthy and achieve growth targets is the main aim when rearing calves, with it being noted at the event that this starts during the dry period.

Ensuring that cows are in a good condition and mineral status allows them to calve down without issue, and then they should have high quality colostrum for their calf. Liam Gannon from Volac and Lorcan Dooley from Teagasc speaking at the Calfcare event in Kildare

Calves need to be fed high quality feed to ensure that growth targets are achieved and the rumen is developed properly.

Ensure that you feed calves colostrum using the 1,2,3 method and transition milk is also advised for the first three days.

Although calves are no able to obtain antibodies from transition milk, the consuming of transition milk has a local effect in the lining of the gut, which keeps the calf healthier and helps to prevent sickness.

It is also important on farms where cows have been vaccinated for scour.

Whether you are feeding whole milk or milk replacer, it needs to be high quality, mixed consistently and feed at the same time daily.

Ensure that calves have access to a high quality concentrate and water, along with access to a source of fibre for rumen development.

Although straw is preferred by many, hay can be used but it need to be good quality leafy hay, rather than later cut hay.

Environment

Ensure that calf are born in an environment where the bacterial or infection pressure is low, and that they are then reared environment also like this.

By now, the calving shed and calf shed should be cleaned out and disinfected ready for the arrival of calves.

The calving pens and calf sheds need to be cleaned out regularly, and fresh bedding put in.

Sick calves or those that show signs of illness need to be isolated from other calves to prevent the spread of infection.

Also highlighted during the event, was controlling the access to the calf shed, or dealing with someone coming onto the farm.

If you are selling calves from the farm, it was advised that calves are moved into a pen that is away from the other calves and close to the entrance of the shed.

Bernadette Bennett from Teagasc noted at the event in Co. Kildare, how some farmers are now having wellies for vets or other farmers coming onto the farm.

This is to try and prevent infections or disease being introduced onto the farm. John Donlon

Also speaking at the event was John Donlon from Teagasc, who spoke about the importance of housing, but noted that major changes can not be completed before calving begins.

He advised farmers to focus on ensuring that calves are well-bedded and to prioritise younger calves, if straw is in short supply.

Dairybeef

A new aspect of the CalfCare events in 2024 is dairybeef, with Fergal Maguire from Teagasc speaking about the importance of sire selection for beef from dairy cows.

Maguire advised farmers to selected high dairy beef index (DBI) sires, but to also look particularly at the beef sub-index.

He recommend that for Friesian type cows use bulls with a beef sub-index value of around €80 and €100 for more Jersey or crossbred cows. Fergal Maguire and Bernadette Bennett from Teagasc

Maguire said that a particular focus needs to be placed on stock bull selection and ensuring that farmers buy a bull that is suits the animals he will be used on i.e., heifers or cows, but also has a good beef sub-index within the DBI.

He said that farmers purchasing calves will place more of a focus on the commercial beef value (CBV), and calves with lower CBV may be harder to sell going forward.