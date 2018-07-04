Fun-fuelled silage ‘classics’ scale Munster mountain

Araglin – or Araglen, depending on how you spell it – is one of those delightful parishes tucked away far from the madding crowd.

It’s perched at the western tip of the Knockmealdown Mountains where the three counties of Waterford, Cork and Tipperary meet.

For the past few years it has played host to a silage working day held on the farm of Jack Hyland, who is himself a great fan of classic tractors.

Tractor enthusiasts

Although not a public show as such, and tractors attend by invitation only, it has become something of a focal point on the calendar for enthusiasts throughout the area and beyond.

Last Saturday (June 30) saw the usual wide selection of machines, with members of the Irish County Tractor Club coming down from Northern Ireland to join in.

Indeed, Fords and Countys were the main feature of the day with the biggest being a County 1474 (pictured below) with its distinctive rearward-sloping grill.

A pivot-steer (articulated) Massey Ferguson 1250 (pictured below), belonging to Jack Hyland, also made its presence felt.

A gleaming Ford 5000 (pictured below) from Cork had undergone a very thorough restoration; it was in immaculate condition.

However, it was not just about the glamour of blue tractors; John Deere was also well represented. Models present included a handsome pairing of a 2650 and 3050 on a chopper and trailer, respectively (pictured below).

Also flying the flag for John Deere was a rather faded 3130 (pictured below). It might have looked worn around the edges, but it had lost none of its potency; nor had it lost its vibrant six-cylinder exhaust note.

Further down in engine size, but not necessarily in appeal, were a brace of Universal 445 tractors (pictured below). They may have lacked the lashings of horsepower of their counterparts at the event, but didn’t shy away from getting stuck in.

Indeed, that is always the theme of these events – just get on with the work and have a good deal of fun while doing so.

Below, for your viewing pleasure, is a further selection of sun-glazed pictures from the grass-themed event.

