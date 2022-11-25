A fuel laundering operation was uncovered during a planned raid in Co. Monaghan yesterday (Thursday, November 24), Revenue has confirmed.

As part of an intelligence-led operation targeting fuel laundering, officers from Revenue, assisted by the Armed Support Unit of An Garda Síochána, carried out the search, under warrant, of a commercial premises in Corragarry, Broomfield.

During the operation, officers detected and seized a 40ft trailer which was being used as a mobile laundry containing oil laundering apparatus.

A HGV with a 40ft tanker believed to have been used in the fuel laundering operation was also seized.

Revenue said that a man in his 70’s was interviewed and investigations into the case are ongoing.

“The illicit trade in mineral oil products, and particularly the laundering of marked mineral oil, is a serious threat to the exchequer,” a spokesperson for Revenue said.

“In addition to the loss to the exchequer, oil laundering undermines the competitiveness of legitimate businesses, damages the environment, damages consumers’ vehicles and helps to sustain organised criminal networks.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting fuel laundering and shadow economy activity,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information in relation to illegal activity such as fuel laundering is being asked to contact Revenue’s confidential freephone line on 1800 295 295.

Diesel laundering involves the removal of the dyes added to marked mineral oil (agricultural ‘green’ or ‘red’ diesel), which is sold at a lower rate of tax.

The laundered diesel, which can cause damage to a car engine, is then sold illegally as regular fuel at a substantial markup.

The waste or sludge produced during the process is highly toxic and poses a risk to human health and the environment.

Monaghan County Council previously confirmed to Agriland that it is expecting to spend around €100,000 this year dealing with the illegal dumping of diesel laundering waste.