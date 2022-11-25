Mandatory housing measures for all kept birds and poultry are to come into force across Northern Ireland from midday on November 28, in a bid to combat the threat of avian influenza (bird flu).

The housing order legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds and is part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in Northern Ireland.

The introduction of the mandatory housing measures includes a ban on certain bird gatherings.

So far this year in Northern Ireland, there has been one confirmed case in a captive bird holding and, since April, there have been 21 confirmed wild bird cases.

Positive cases in wild birds, commercial and backyard flocks, across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, continue to occur and, in recent months, have been on the rise.

Chief veterinary officer, Dr. Robert Huey said: “In order to protect the national flock, we must try to avoid a repeat of last year, which was Northern Ireland’s worst ever outbreak of avian flu and resulted in the cull of approximately 80,000 birds.

“This is devastating for the owners and has the potential to savage our £450 million poultry industry.

“Bird flu is a cunning and determined virus and will exploit any and all gaps in your biosecurity, which is the best defence you have against an outbreak.

“No one is safe from an incursion and cases in Northern Ireland will increase significantly over the coming months unless we all take immediate action now.”

Housing order requirements

“Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock,” he added,

“Bird flu will wipe it out in a matter of days and the costly and emotional task of culling and disposal, is something you will want to avoid.

“An incursion into a flock, or even a small captive bird holding, can have significant consequences not just for the owner but for wider industry and our ability to trade.”

Dr. Huey continued:

“While it is vital that you comply with the housing order, there are also a range of other actions you can take to protect your flock;

Ensure feed and bedding is protected from rodents and wild birds;

Make sure there are no gaps in your housing;

Clean your footwear every time you visit your birds;

Humanely control rodents;

Regularly clean and disinfect hard surfaces.

“These actions should become a regular, repetitive and instinctive part of your bird-owning routines.

“These are not one-off events, but something you should do every single day, and come as naturally as providing food and water for your birds.”