The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has announced that it will stage a two-day, outdoor, static farm-machinery show in Punchestown in summer 2022.

This new summer show will replace the previously advertised spring 2022 event, which the association has had to cancel.

In a statement, the FTMTA said that issues with the availability of Punchestown – the home of the FTMTA show – and rising case numbers of Covid-19 left it with no opportunity but to change the date, and the format of the show to an all-outdoor event.

“The Punchestown site is currently being used by the Health Service Executive (HSE) as a Covid-19 vaccination and drive-through test centre.

“The HSE has exercised an option to extend its lease there, so the Covid-19 centre will remain in place later in 2022.

The FTMTA said that it is very conscious of the planning, costs and logistics that go into exhibiting at machinery shows, and acknowledged that the cancellation of the spring machinery show will come as a great disappointment to many exhibitors and visitors planning to attend.

But, it said it had engaged in “intensive and thoughtful” discussion internally, with its members and with exhibitors on the matter.

“The consensus that has emerged from those discussions is that a static outdoor show in the summer months will best serve the needs and responsibilities of all stakeholders,” the FTMTA said.

Dates have yet to be confirmed for the new summer show, but are expected to be finalised with Punchestown officials in the coming weeks.

Executive director, FTMTA, Michael Farrelly

Commenting on the announcement, executive director of the FTMTA, Michael Farrelly said:

“We are delighted to announce a summer farm machinery show for 2022. We understand how important a quality machinery show is to our members and the wider industry.

“Our priority is the safety of our exhibitors and our attendees. Everyone has been watching the rise in Covid-19 cases and the spread of infection in our communities in the winter period.

“Having consulted with our members and our exhibitors, it was clear that the preference was for an outdoor event in the summer season. We have been taken aback with the positive response we have received to the announcement to date.

“The Punchestown site with its top-class infrastructure and convenient location is a popular venue and we look forward to putting on a world-class show.”