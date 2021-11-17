The Teagasc dairy conference has moved to a virtual event as a result of updated government guidelines relating to Covid-19.

The national conference, Meeting Challenges with Technology, was scheduled to take place in Cork and Athlone on November 23 and 24.

Details of the now-virtual event are currently being finalised and will be available shortly, according to Teagasc.

While the venue has gone virtual, the dates remain the same, however.

Head of dairy knowledge transfer in Teagasc, Dr. Joe Patton said:

“The year, 2021, has been a mixed one for dairy farmers on the whole. Broadly, it has been positive in relation to both weather conditions and milk price, however there have been plenty of stressors to contend with such as ongoing concerns around Covid-19, the increased focus on dairy farming’s position in the climate debate, and of course a sharp rise in input prices.

“Teagasc is keenly aware of the potential implications of these factors for farm practices and profitability. We hope that the conference will offer an opportunity for constructive discussion of the issues.”

Anyone who has booked to attend the conference will be contacted in the coming days, according to Teagasc.

And the conference programme will be updated shortly to reflect the change.

It is envisaged that the speakers and discussions will remain broadly similar.