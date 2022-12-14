Two Irish ham products have been recalled due to incorrect cooking instructions, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said today (Wednesday, December 14).

Products with specific barcodes are being recalled from Lidl stores by Callan Bacon Ltd. as they display false boiling instructions on the label.

Lidl’s Smoked 100% Irish Ham Fillet and Unsmoked 100% Irish Ham Fillet in a 3kg pack size and the approval number IE 528 EC have been affected. Image source: FSAI

The labels of the recalled products display the following barcode numbers: 4056489711575 and 4056489711568.

Meanwhile, new projections have shown that grocery price inflation has hit a record 14% in Ireland, which will drive the average cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four people in Ireland to €41.58 this year.

Latest figures from the market research organisation, Kantar suggest that the average grocery bill is also set to rise by an extra €1,034/year.

With inflation now at 14.7%, the average annual grocery bill is set to rise from €7,037 to €8,071. At a basket level, that’s an additional €4.23 on top of the cost of the average shopping trip of €28.75, senior retail analyst, Emer Healy said.

Grocery spending

Due to a combination of rising inflation and festive spending, December is set to be a record-breaking month for grocery sales in Ireland with tills expected to ring up €1.25 billion for the first time.

Kantar is also predicting that December 23, is likely to be the busiest day for pre-Christmas shopping.

Analysis shows that in the last 12 weeks shoppers have spent an additional €1.2 million on gifting and chocolate boxes, and €3.5 million more on savoury snacking, and an estimated €617,000 on mince pies.

But people are not buying as much of one seasonal vegetable; the spend on brussel sprouts has fallen by an estimated €189,000 this year.