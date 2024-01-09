A batch of Lidl’s Deluxe Irish Carved Peppered Turkey Breast has today (Tuesday, January 9), been recalled due to the display of an incorrect use-by date.

The affected batch was sold in 130g packs and displays a false use-by date of June 25 printed on the front of the pack. The correct use-by date is January 25, 2024.

Consumers have been advised by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) not to eat the implicated batch after January 25, 2024.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale, according to the FSAI.

Deluxe Irish Carved Peppered Turkey Breast, pack size 130g, use-by 25 June is being recalled. Source: FSAI

Meanwhile, the FSAI published its findings of the Audit of Official Controls in the Dairy Production Chain undertaken in 2022.

Due to “significant non-compliance” with food law at an Irish cheese processing plant, 42t of product deemed unfit for human consumption was disposed of.

The audit of controls performed by the Dairy Controls and Certification Division (DCCD) of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) was undertaken in 2022.

The FSAI audit team assessed compliance with relevant food law in 11 food business operations within the dairy production chain between August and November 2022.

The audit identified inadequate supplier and product intake controls, and inadequate controls regarding the management of products unfit for human consumption at a cheese processing plant.

This resulted in the continuation of pre-existing compliance actions identified by the DCCD and the disposal of 4.46t of cheese as “intermediate risk material”.

The affected business was requested to review all stock on hand within the establishment. This resulted in approximately 42t of product being disposed of under the supervision of the DCCD.

Subsequent audits conducted in another region by the FSAI identified an additional quantity of product being stored and or consolidated for this same operation.