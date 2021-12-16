A full recall has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) of all meat products from Cork company, Ballinwillin House and Ballinwillin House Farm.

The recall was made, according to the FSAI, because the Mitchelstown-based company was processing meat products in an unapproved establishment, and not subject to official controls.

The company had not been approved to process meat since April 2021, according to the FSAI.

The recall applies to manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers. Image source: FSAI

The FSAI has confirmed that wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their customers and recall all products of animal origin from Ballinwillin House/Ballinwillin House Farm and advise their retail customers to display a point-of-sale recall notice where these products were sold.

Retailers are requested to remove all products of animal origin from Ballinwillin House/Ballinwillin House Farm from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where these products were sold.

Caterers should not use any products of animal origin, and consumers are advised not to eat any product of animal origin, from the same company.

The list of products is extensive and includes varieties of beef, venison, lamb, pheasant, mallard, boar, pork and goat.

This is the second recall of products this year relating to the same company. In March 2021, the FSAI issued a recall some meat products because the establishment was not approved for production of minced meat or meat preparations at that time.