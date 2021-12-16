The final five contestants that will be competing to be named the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year have been announced.

The annual awards are run by Macra na Feirme, in partnership with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the National Rural Network (NRN).

The competition was launched in 1999 and aims to raise the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

In order to enter the competition, contestants must be under the age of 35 and be involved in the running of the farm where they currently work for a minimum of three years, either full or part-time.

Applicants should also have an agricultural qualification and be a member of Macra na Feirme or IFA.

Categories

The are five main categories in the competition, which are spread across the agriculture sector.

Applicants can enter under drystock; dairying; land mobility and other enterprises including pigs, poultry, forestry and equine.

There is also an award offered for the top career farm manager.

In addition to the main categories, there are special awards for the best young entrant and biodiversity.

The competition judges grade candidates across a number of areas such as farm business initiative and innovation, future planning, safety, environmental protection and community involvement.

Young farmer

The overall winner of the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive €5,000, with each category winner and the emerging young farmer taking home €1,000 each.

The finalists for the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year are:

Edward Treanor, a dairy farmer from Co. Monaghan;

Owen Ashton, a dairy farmer based in Co. Cork;

Shane Halpin, a horticulturist in Co. Dublin;

Trevor Cobbe, a dairy farmer from Co. Laois;

Eoin Kennedy, a dairy farmer in Co. Kilkenny.

The overall winner and category winners will be announced during a broadcast, hosted by Damien O’Reilly, tomorrow (Friday, December 17).

The event will be streamed on Macra na Feirme’s Facebook page.