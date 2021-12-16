A new ‘vernacular heritage’ strategy that will help address the continuing loss of Irish building traditions and skills has been launched.

Entitled, A Living Tradition: a strategy to enhance the understanding, care and handing on of our built vernacular heritage, it is soon to be published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH).

“The vernacular comprises buildings and other items that were almost always built or made by the occupants and users themselves, along with their families and neighbours, drawing on longstanding traditions,” the DHLGH explained.

Remaining Irish built vernacular mainly includes rural houses, farm buildings and yards, along with some urban buildings.

The strategy is split into three themes – understanding, minding, and handing on – all of which acknowledge that the vernacular should also be part of the future.

The first theme focusses on the causes of abandonment of such buildings and their rehabilitation potential; sustainability of the vernacular is addressed under the second theme; while the third will present models for refurbishing or extending derelict vernacular buildings.

Commenting, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said:

“Popular attitudes to our built vernacular heritage range over the gamut of emotions, from negative associations with difficult times, to nostalgia and more recently, real enthusiasm.”

Reconsidering this heritage and its building traditions will “enhance our sense of identity as a people, as well as encourage the continuing use of vernacular buildings, settlements and landscapes as viable, attractive and distinctive places in which to live and work”, the Minister continued.

Advertisement

The associated crafts and materials of longstanding traditions used in vernacular buildings tend to be more environmentally friendly and can help in dealing with the effects of climate change and other challenges, the DHLGH stated.

There are also a wide range of features such as lazy-bed cultivation, seaweed grids, lime kilns, gates and stiles, old field boundaries, lone bushes, green lanes, dancing places and many others.

The strategy will also consider the future recognition and management of Ireland’s many vernacular hamlets and some very significant vernacular landscapes.

Earlier this year, Minister Noonan and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O Brien, announced funding of €8 million under The Historic Structures Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme which includes funding for the care of vernacular heritage.

These schemes are open for applications now through the local authorities.