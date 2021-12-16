Glanbia Nutritionals has confirmed that it is to open its upgraded research and development facility in Co. Kilkenny next year.

The company, which is part of the Glanbia Group, is a nutrition solutions and cheese business.

Its products, such as proteins, bioactive ingredients and plant-based solutions, are sold to various markets, including sports nutrition, food and beverage and infant nutrition.

Research

In a statement today (December, 16), Glanbia Nutritionals said it is currently upgrading its research and development facility in Co. Kilkenny and is expecting to open its doors for operation in the third quarter of 2022.

The company said that the new technology and equipment being installed at the site will support the development and creation of ingredients for products like snacks, beverages and baked goods for the European food and drink industry.

The new equipment includes bar and beverage processing technology.

Advertisement

Glanbia Nutritionals said the refurbished facility will allow for increased collaboration with customers and will support “a rapid development process”.

Research by the company has shown that one third of UK consumers who snack admit to eating more when working from home.

It said that younger consumers, in particular, place a high priority on “low calorie and high protein claims”.

CEO of Glanbia Nutritionals, Brian Phelan, said that the enhanced research and development facility in Co. Kilkenny will be a key part of the company’s marketing strategy in the future.

“It is another fundamental element of our global investment strategy in research and development facilities, as we bring our unique solutions capability to our regional and global customers.

“The nutritional sector is increasingly competitive, so we wanted to ensure that we continue to offer first-class equipment to match the top quality expertise, consumer insights and operational knowledge that our customers have come to expect from Glanbia Nutritionals,” Phelan said.