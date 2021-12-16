A man has died following a crash in Northern Ireland involving three vehicles, including a tractor.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the road traffic collision happened in Moneymore, Co. Derry on Tuesday (December, 14).

In a statement, the PSNI said that “shortly before 8.20pm, it was reported that a New Holland tractor, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the incident on the Desertmartin road”.

Following the collision, the PSNI said that an 82-year-old man was taken to hospital, but he later died as a result of his injuries.

The police service said that another man, who is aged in his 30s, was also brought to hospital following the incident.

Sgt. Amanda McIvor said the PSNI is asking witnesses to the incident with information to come forward.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101.”

Tractor

Meanwhile, the PSNI has confirmed that a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a cross-border incident relating to a stolen tractor that is believed to have been involved in a number of hit-and-run collisions.

Three males, aged 16, 18 and 19, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday (December 14) on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving, according to the PSNI.

This followed a report made to an An Garda Síochána just after 3.30a.m that a tractor had been stolen from Co. Monaghan.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that it is investigating the “unauthorised taking of a tractor” which occurred in Clontibret Co. Monaghan in the early hours of December 14.

The PSNI said that the 19-year-old man, who was arrested, has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The man was due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 15th December).

Police said as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The other two males arrested, aged 18 and 16, have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.