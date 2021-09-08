The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served four closure orders and one prohibition order on food businesses during August, the authority confirmed today (Wednesday, September 8).

The orders relate to breaches in food safety legislation pursuant to the FSAI Act 1998 and EU regulations.

The enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI.

Two closure orders were served under EU regulations on:

J2 Sushi & Bento (closed activities – part of the activities of the business, its establishments, holdings or other premises be ceased, namely the preparation and sale of sushi and sashimi) – 75 Main Street, Swords, Co. Dublin;

Hempture and Hempland (All activities of the food business, its establishments, holdings or other premises; and the internet sites and social media sites operated by the business be ceased for the purpose of placing food on the market) – 6, 6a, 7 and 7a, Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1.

Two closure orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 on:

Johnny’s Grub Hub (closed area – food preparation and cooking shed adjacent to food stall) – Pickardstown, Tramore, Co. Waterford;

Good Coffee Matters Food Stall (closed area – derelict building adjacent the food stall used for storage of food and toilet facilities) – trading at Drumkeenan, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

One prohibition order was served under the FSAI Act 1998 on Heaney Meats Catering, Liosban Industrial Estate, Co. Galway.

Among the reasons that the FSAI outlined (without saying which businesses were closed for which reasons) for the serving of these five orders were:

No running water to the building that contained toilets;

A dead bird on the premises;

An oven stored on the floor;

Stained protective clothing stored unprotected in an open yard area;

One building that contained toilets and storage was described as being in an “extremely dirty condition”;

Placing unsafe food on the market.

Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, highlighted that there was a legal responsibility on food businesses to act responsibly and ensure food they provide to customers is safe to eat.

“There is no excuse for behaviour which has the potential to put customers health at risk. We are once again appealing to all food businesses to ensure they are fully compliant with food safety procedures and hygiene legislation,” she stressed.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and, in turn, food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure they provide food that is safe to eat. All businesses owners must ensure that their business is complying with food law at all times.”

Details of the food businesses on which orders have been served are published on the FSAI’s website.

Closure orders and improvement orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with prohibition orders being listed for a period of one month.

