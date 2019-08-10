‘Fresh from the farm’ serum wins ‘free from’ skincare award

A Wicklow-based entrepreneur who developed a natural skincare range on the family farm recently saw her revitalising face serum win a bronze medal in the oils and oil-based serums category at the eight annual ‘free from’ skincare awards.

Claire Williams’ ‘Meadows pure skincare fresh from the farm’ revitalising face serum is her best-selling product.

After graduating with a science degree, Claire went to the US, later receiving diplomas in holistic massage, reflexology and sports injuries rehabilitation. She then worked for 17 years with the Health Service Executive (HSE), supporting people with special needs and mental health challenges.

Kitchen table

In 2012, she met and married dairy farmer Jonathan and settled in Tinahely. Their son, Dylan, was born the following year. Two years later, she took a career break.

Participation in a natural skincare workshop opened up a whole new world which saw her establish her own venture, starting from her kitchen table.

She is now based at a workshop beside the family home and plans to recruit a part-time employee before Christmas. As well as selling online to the US and UK, she supplies 32 stockists in this country and is expanding. A new product will be launched before Christmas.

The awards were founded to encourage and reward manufacturers of skincare products that are ‘free from’ many of the allergens, chemicals, additives and fragrances associated with skin sensitivities and allergies as well as addressing ethical, environmental and health concerns, Claire said.

I am utterly thrilled at winning this ‘free from’ skincare award which is such a prestigious award in Europe. It is great to get recognition for how good our products are here at Meadows. All our products are 100% natural, predominantly organic and vegan friendly with recyclable packaging.

The announcement on July 30 followed a long judging process which included a rigorous month-long assessment by four experienced skincare testers, and concluded with week-long expert judging sessions.