19ac Kilmuckridge residential farm with outbuildings for sale

What the agent describes as a ‘well located’ circa 19ac residential farm with outbuildings, at Ballylurkin, Kilmuckridge, Gorey, Co. Wexford, is for sale by auction, in one or two lots.

“This holding enjoys an excellent coastal location, just 1km from Kilmuckridge village with all its amenities such as shops; churches; primary and secondary schools; pubs; restaurants; and Séan Óg’s hotel,” said selling agent, David Quinn.

“It is within easy access of an array of golden sandy beaches. Gorey town is 22km, Wexford town is 24km and Enniscorthy is 23km. Kilmuckridge is 95km south of Dublin.

“There is a range of outbuildings which include an ‘A’-roofed garage/barn, partially lofted, a two-bay hayshed with lean-to, a lean-to and an enclosed concrete yard with cattle crush,” David said.

Upgrading

“The property is approached via a hard-core laneway and contains circa 19ac, which are divided into four fields and bisected by the laneway. The lands are currently in grass and are generally of good quality, in need of some upgrading and with extensive frontage onto the laneway.

“The residence, which is single storied and extends to circa 61m², is also in need of renovation and consists of a kitchen/living room, parlour, scullery, bathroom and two bedrooms. The living accommodation incorporates a Rayburn cooker and an open fire,” said David.

“The vendor has rented out the land for some time and has now decided to sell the property. This land and property would appeal to local farmers looking to expand their holding and investors looking for a project in relation to the renovation of the farm house and farmyard.”

Good demand

The Kilmuckridge property will be offered for sale in the following lots:

Lot 1: Dwelling and outbuildings on circa 10ac, with a guide price of €110,000;

Lot 2: On circa 9ac, with a guide price of €70,000; and

Lot 3: The entire, with a guide price of €180,000.

There is generally good demand for land so close to the coast and the land in this region sells for between €7,000 to €10,000/ac, the agent said.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, August 21, at 3:00pm in the Gorey office of Quinn Property, 26 Main Street. You can phone: 053-94 80000; or go online to: www.quinnproperty.ie.