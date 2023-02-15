The French government has set aside €40 million to implement an aid programme which aims to encourage farmers to protect against drought.

The decision was taken on February 8 and the details were published giving a full account of the equipment that is eligible for subsidy and those who may avail of the grants.

All aspects covered

The scheme deals specifically with irrigation equipment but goes far beyond supporting the purchase of new gantries or pivot systems.

From the list of items that attract a subsidy it becomes clear that the French government is keen to see better use of irrigation water right from its sourcing through to the final application to the ground, whether it be field scale or horticultural in nature.

Heading the table are aerators, measurement probes and control devices to not only improve water use but also to make better use of fertiliser inputs, especially under glass or nets.

Rainwater collection, purification and storage is also covered, as well as systems or equipment that recover drainage water from open spaces and store it for future use.

Digital tech highlighted

It appears to be a comprehensive document covering all aspects of water collection, storage and distribution with an emphasis on low pressure field systems that avoid excessive evaporation of the water being applied.

In addition to the hardware, the purchase of computers and software for controlling and regulating the water supply is also included, indeed, the department goes so far as to describe such investment as indispensable.

The role of digital technology is being recognised and encouraged by the French government

While irrigation may not always be the foremost concern of farmers in Ireland, the approach taken by the French government lies in contrast to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), which struggles to decide what is, or is not, to be subsidised, in a coherent or timely manner.

There is still no list of criteria forthcoming from either DAFM or the minister about what equipment is to be included in the latest round of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

The recognition by France of digital technology as being essential to more efficient use of resources is also instructive, and is perhaps a facet of modern agriculture that other governments should take further steps in supporting.