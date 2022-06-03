The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is set to host an on-farm workshop for young people interested in showing cattle this Saturday (June 4) at 12:30p.m in Batterstown, Co. Meath.

The Young Members’ Association (YMA) event is free of charge and open to all young people interested in showing cattle.

This workshop will take place on Tom Bailey’s farm and will run in conjunction with the Baileys Limousins open day, prior to the online sale of Bailey’s Limousin heifers, which will be penned for viewing on the day.

Scottish-based Dougie Macbeth will undertake the role of master judge on the day and there are several activities planned, including demonstrations on clipping, showing and stock handling.

A Limousin goodie bag containing a halter, comb, soap and a Limousin-branded hat will be handed out to all participants, and food and refreshments will be offered on the day.

Outline of the workshop:

Registration at 12:30p.m (if not pre-registered);

1:00p.m YMA workshop begins;

Haltering and breaking demonstration;

Trimming and grooming demonstration;

Showing and ring etiquette;

YMA stock judging competition;

Explanation for placings by master judge;

Tour of the sale heifers;

Tour of the Bailey Limousin pedigree herd;

Food and refreshments.

According to the Limousin society, the YMA workshop will take place in a compact and safe environment in the yard.

A statement from the society outlined: “This is a day not to be missed for young people interested in or considering getting involved in showing cattle”.

Event attendees will also get an opportunity to see the well-known stockbulls Goldies Jackpot and Carrickmore Pocket Rocket.

Embryo calves sired by Ronick Hawk, Wilodge LJ and Gunnerfleet Lion will also be on display at the event.

The workshop is completely free and open to all young people from all farming and breeding backgrounds.

Pre-registration is advised and can be completed by getting in contact with the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.