Ireland “has huge opportunities to offer” when it comes to developing renewable energy sources according to the EU commissioner for energy Kadri Simpson.

EU News Radio reported that Simpson made the comments during an address to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action today (June 2).

She recognised Ireland’s potential in the area when she told the committee members that the EU must increase the renewable share in its energy mix to 45% by 2030.

The commissioner visited the EU Parliament today and will stay until tomorrow to discuss Ireland’s high electricity costs, which she said are higher than she EU average.

Kadri Simson’s two day visit includes a meeting with Taoiseach Michael Martin and the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan according to EU News Radio.

The EU recently agreed to move to block most Russian oil imports by the end of the year which will likely lead to a further increase in energy costs. Simpson said that regardless of how slowly these sanctions are implemented, they will still have a significant economic impact.

EU Commissioner for Agriculture

Earlier this week, the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski met with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to discuss the commissions approval of Ireland’s draft Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

Minister McConalogue stated that he and the commissioner discussed the key points of an observation letter received from the Commission in March, on the draft plan.

Speaking after the meeting, the minister described the engagement as “excellent” and added that he told the commissioner a smooth transition to the next CAP will require approval of the draft plan with minimal delay.