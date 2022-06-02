Broadcaster Kathryn Thomas was announced as an ambassador for a new, EU funded, sustainable milk campaign at Bord Bia Bloom today (June 2).

The National Dairy Council (NDC) made the announcement and welcomed the presenter on board, as she visited the NDC’s sustainable farm garden at Bloom, which was designed by Cork landscape designer Sean Russell.

Thomas will be involved with the two year campaign, ‘Milk. It’s good to know it’s good’, which will promote milk and dairy as part of a sustainable diet across three European markets: Ireland; France; and Denmark.

Speaking at the five day festival in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Thomas said she is excited to be teaming up and getting involved with the campaign.

“As a broadcaster and busy mum of two, I know the importance of fuelling your body right and dairy has always been a highly nutritious food category that is versatile and affordable,” she said.

Thomas said that society has never scrutinised where food comes so much, as people place more emphasis on food origin and sustainability.

“It is so important, it’s great to know that Irish dairy is produced locally, is always in season and is responsibly produced.

“Ireland has one of the most sustainable dairy production systems in the world due to our grass-fed model and this gives everyone peace of mind in what they are consuming.”

Advertisement

The NDC’s show garden showcased this as its design emphasises the importance of grass-fed dairy animals in Ireland, and the quality of milk that they produce.

In addition to promoting the benefits of a dairy inclusive diet, Thomas will visit a number of dairy farms in Ireland as part of an EU effort to raise awareness of sustainable dairy production. Speaking about these visits, Thomas said she is eager to understand more about the methods being used on farm to lower environmental impact.

“Ireland has a great starting point due to our mild, wet climate and the large proportion of grassland that Irish cows graze on for up to 300 days each year, whilst 99% of water used in Irish dairy comes from natural rainfall.”

Thomas will be joined at Bloom by dietician Orla Walsh and Teagasc’s Dr. Sinead McCarthy to discuss sustainable diets and consuming foods that have a low environmental impact.

As well as this, all three will chat about the importance of keeping diets nutritionally adequate, safe, healthy, culturally acceptable, accessible, economically fair and affordable.