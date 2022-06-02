A new report from Gas Networks Ireland is forecasting no disruption to the Irish gas supply over the summer months.

The utility has today (Thursday, June 2) published its 2022 Summer Outlook which assesses the adequacy of the gas network to meet forecasted demand.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is anticipated that restrictions on the importation of Russian gas to the EU will not significantly impact on gas supply to Ireland.

Gas Networks Ireland explained that this is because Ireland’s gas supply will be met by indigenous supply from the Corrib gas field and via the interconnection with the UK, which is largely sourced from UK indigenous sources and Norway.

As of early last month, the UK’s storage facilities were almost 80% full – a record high for the season.

Gas supply

Gas Networks Ireland’s Future Networks Manager, Maurice Power, said particular consideration was given to the invasion of Ukraine and energy security concerns regarding the supply of Russian gas to Europe.

“Based on the assessment of all supply sources to Ireland and anticipated demand levels, it is not envisaged that there will be a disruption to Ireland’s gas supply during the summer months,” he said.

“Our interconnector with the UK is set to continue as the dominant supply source for Ireland, with Corrib anticipated to operate at its forecasted capacity during the summer period.

“Gas demand is forecast to be slightly lower over the coming summer period compared to the previous year, due to several factors including the current high wholesale gas prices.

“We have continuous communication channels in place with key regulatory and upstream stakeholders in relation to maintaining security of supply,” Power noted.

Gas Networks Ireland is anticipating that demand for heating in homes and businesses will decrease as temperatures rise, while demand for gas-fired electricity generation will likely increase as wind levels drop.

“Gas-fired power generation continues to play a key role in complimenting the intermittent nature of wind generation. Last summer, gas accounted for up to 69% of daily electricity generation.” Power stated.

“In April, we already started to see gas’s share of the electricity mix rise, with a daily peak of 80% and closing the month at 52% of Ireland’s electricity generation,” he added.

Gas Networks Ireland said that it is focused on helping Ireland meet its climate action targets.

“By replacing natural gas with indigenously produced renewable gases, such as biomethane made from farm and food waste and hydrogen made from renewable electricity, we can significantly reduce emissions in a number of key sectors while further enhancing Ireland’s energy security and diversity,” Power said.