Gardaí in Co. Monaghan are investigating the theft of a power washer from the back of a tractor that occurred early last month in the Clones area.

The Udor pump pressure washer was taken off the tractor and stolen during the night of May 1.

In a post to social media yesterday (May 31), the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division issued an appeal for information on the theft, which occurred on a farm in Clonedergole.

Anyone with information on the incident, or anyone who has been offered a second-hand power washer matching the one in the post, is being urged to contact Gardaí.

“The Udor pumps pressure washer was stolen from the rear of a tractor during the night of Sunday, May 1 from a farm at Clonedergole, Clones,” the post said.

“If you have any information regarding this theft or have been offered a second-hand washer like the one pictured please contact the Gardaí in Clones on 047 51262,” it added.

In similar news, Gardaí in Co. Westmeath are investigating the theft of a cattle trailer.

Investigators in Mullingar are on the lookout for information after a Nugent 5ft by 8ft trailer was taken from a yard in Derrymore outside Kinnegad, on the Westmeath-Meath border on the night of May 25 and 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000.

Also last month in Leinster, GPS receivers were stolen from a number of John Deere tractors in Co. Carlow.

Investigators in Bagenalstown in west Co. Carlow are seeking assistance from members of the public who might have any information regarding the theft, which occurred in the nearby Moanduff area of Old Leighlin, between Thursday, May 19 and Saturday, May 21.

As well as GPS receivers, a monitor screen was stolen from the cab of a John Deere self-propelled sprayer.