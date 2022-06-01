Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club has officially launched its annual herds competition with entries now being accepted.

Members of the club, along with main competition sponsor Dairymaster, recently travelled to Ronan Siochru’s farm over looking Dingle Bay to unveil the details of this year’s event.

The west Kerry dairy farmer, along with William Horgan and Maurice Harty, will be representing the county in the national herds competition this year.

“The competition is growing year-on-year and good, healthy competition is building between the members,” Leo O’ Connor, chair of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club, said.

“In addition to the Dairymaster perpetual cup, which will be awarded to the overall champion cow/heifer between spring and autumn herds in the senior section, we will also have a new trophy this year, which will be presented to the overall champion cow/heifer in the junior section.

“This is another great addition and demonstrates the progression and dedication of the club,” O’Connor said.

Speaking at the launch Dairymaster sales representative, Noel Scanlon said:

“It’s great to see the club progress so much over the years, we in Dairymaster help farmers to progress everyday using technology, energy efficient and sustainable products. By us all working together we can accomplish great things.”

Advertisement

Holstein Friesian competition

The herds competition, which is open to pedigree herds, is divided into two categories, spring and autumn, with awards for senior, intermediate, junior, and new entrants.

Prizes will be given to the top three entries in the following classes:

Best overall cow based on kilograms of protein production;

Highest herd percentage protein;

Lifetime production cow;

Highest conformation herd and production herd;

Lowest Somatic Cell Count (SCC);

Best overall heifer, junior cow and senior cow;

Highest overall EBI herd;

Cow families;

Pure Friesian.

John O’ Callaghan has been appointed as the judge of the senior and intermediate sections.

Ursula Forest will oversee the junior section entries, while Donal Coppinger will judge the new entrants and Friesian section.

Judging will begin on farms from June 20.

All competition entries are to be sent to Geraldine Harty, Herds Competition Coordinator, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry.

The club will hold field evenings at John and Niall Mason’s farm on June 17 and John Galvin’s farm on July 31, with the awards ceremony to be announced at a later date.