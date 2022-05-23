Gardaí in Co. Carlow are investigating the theft of GPS receivers from a number of John Deere tractors in the county last week.

Investigators in Bagenalstown in west Co. Carlow are seeking assistance from members of the public who might have any information regarding the theft, which occurred in the nearby Moanduff area of Old Leighlin, between Thursday (May 19) and Saturday (May 21).

As well as the GPS receivers, a monitor screen was also stolen from the cab of a John Deere self-propelled sprayer.

Gardaí in the area took to social media to highlight the incident and to seek information from the public:

It appears that the targeted machinery belongs to an agricultural contractor.

Gardaí noted: “This is specialised equipment used by farmers and agricultural contractors.

“The theft of this equipment has seriously impacted the agricultural contractor’s ability to provide a service to the local farming community, at a particularly busy time of the year with the start of the silage and cereal season,” the post also said.

“The items are of high value and are not readily replaceable.”

Gardaí called on the farming community, as well as other contractors, to be vigilant in the event that they are offered any equipment matching the description of the stolen items.

Farmers and contractors are also asked to share information of the theft “as widely as possible within their communities”.

Anyone with information that might lead to the recovery of the equipment is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 9774120.

Gardaí urge road safety during silage season

Gardaí in Co. Donegal have appealed to farmers and road users to take care, with an increase in the volume of agricultural vehicles on the roads at this time of year.

In a post on Facebook, Gardaí asked drivers to be patient and avoid the temptation to overtake if driving behind a tractor or a slow-moving vehicle. They also reminded people to pay attention to concealed entrances and be on the look out for farm machinery exiting fields or yards.

In the post, Gardaí also appealed to farmers, issuing a number of reminders, including to never use a mobile phone when driving farm machinery on public roads.

The post read: “Farmers need to be safety conscious too. If you become aware that the traffic is building up behind you, keep left when safe to do so in order to allow others to pass safely.”