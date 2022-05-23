This week will see largely unsettled weather, with rain or showers most days. However, it is set to become more settled towards the weekend.

Today (Monday, May 23) will start with scattered showers and sunny spells. The showers will become more widespread through the morning, turning increasingly heavy through the day, with a possibility of thunderstorms in places.

Northwest winds will be mostly moderate but quite gusty in and around the heavier showers. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15°.

Early tonight, the showers will ease, gradually becoming isolated and mainly confined to western and northern parts. It will be largely dry elsewhere with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures tonight will be 5° to 8° in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, may 24) will be a day of scattered showers with good spells of sunshine, with just the possibility of the odd heavy burst. Towards the evening, cloud will build from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing on Atlantic coastal counties.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 13° to 16° in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Tomorrow night will be a mild, humid and cloudy or overcast night, with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending eastwards across the country. Southwesterly winds will increase moderate to fresh, becoming strong on exposed coasts. Temperatures are not expected to fall below 8° to 10°.

Wednesday (May 25) will be generally cloudy and breezy to start, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle clearing eastwards during the morning. Sunny weather and scattered light showers will follow with fresh and gusty westerly winds easing.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will range from 13° in the northwest to 17° in the southeast.

Wednesday night will see some patchy light rain and drizzle at first along Atlantic coasts, though largely dry elsewhere with clear spells. It will become cloudier from the west through the night with rain following, most persistent over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures should be 7° to 10° in moderate west to southwest breezes.

Thursday (Mat 26) will see a dull and wet morning with rain over much of the country, heaviest and most persistent over the northern half of the country.

The rain will clear eastwards during the afternoon with sunny spells and well scattered showers following from the northwest. Highest temperatures Thursday are expected to be 13° to 18° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Friday (May 27) is set to be a predominately dry day, with the best of the sunshine in the north and east of the country.

It will be cloudier further south and west, with the possibility of some patchy drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 19° generally – though little cooler in parts of the north – in light breezes.

Current indications suggest that high pressure will build up over the country next weekend, bringing largely dry weather with just some showers breaking out.

It is set to turn milder as well, with highest temperatures widely getting into the high teens, possibly reaching the low twenties.