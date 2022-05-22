There will be no major glut of spring lambs for at least another month, with supplies to stay tight until then – at the least.

This is according to Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, who said that this tightening of supplies has pushed factories into action.

“Factories have had to react and have increased prices for spring lambs this week to entice numbers forward,” he said.

“The reality is that there isn’t going to be a glut of spring lambs for at least another month in my opinion, and that supplies are going to remain tight until then.

“With the year that’s in it, in terms of high input costs and grass slow to grow up until very recently, it’s clear to see that spring lambs will be slower to come on stream.

Advertisement

“With hoggets as good as gone, factories are struggling to tie down numbers and hopefully, prices will continue to increase in the weeks to come.”

Earlier in the year McNamara said that €9/kg was needed for spring lambs, however with the ongoing crises that is rising input costs, his tuned has changed.

“With the way input costs have increased further since then, €10/kg is needed to leave something out of them for the farmer,” he said.

“We’ll have to wait and see but you would be hopeful prices will continue to improve in the coming weeks, in light of the tight supplies.”