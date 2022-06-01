The 31st edition of the Sommet de l’Elevage will be held from October 4-7, 2022 in Clermont-Ferrand, France iwth various breed championships among the highlights.

The event attracts around 1,500 exhibitors and with the return of in-person events across Europe, organisers are expecting up to 100,000 visitors to attend the event which is recognised by many as one of the biggest livestock shows in the world.

Organisers say the show event has built a solid reputation for the quality of the animals on show, selected for their high genetic value, including beef and dairy cattle, sheep and horses.

In total, more than 70 breeds can be found at the Sommet in judging or on show, described as the finest in French livestock genetics.

Breed championships

Every year, one of the main beef cattle breeds organises its national championships at the Sommet.

This year, it is the turn of the Charolais breed that will be under the spotlight in the Zenith d’Auvergne ring with 400 of the breed’s best cattle in judging over the four days of the show.

Sommet also acts as a showcase offering a comprehensive product and service offer for every sector of livestock production and farming, and is recognised as an international business forum, with over 100,000 sales transactions on average signed each year during the show.

The four-day event will also host 70 conferences and symposiums covering the hot topics in agriculture and the latest farming news.

The focus of this year’s event will be farm transfer by the older generation and their take-over by new entrants, two major challenges for the renewal of generations and the future of French agriculture.

Jacques Chazalet, president of the show, said: “Seven months after the last show, the satisfaction and feeling are the same as ever. The Sommet is now recognised as the not-to-be-missed annual farm show

“A record number of exhibitors and visitors are expected this year, mainly due to the new four-day format, which allows us to accommodate more people with this additional day.

“And despite the tough context of the last few months, I believe that a crisis does not bring only bad news. A new economic cycle is beginning, more focused on our territory, because France has many advantages to offer in terms of agriculture and breeding,” he added.

Some of the key events at this year’s show are: