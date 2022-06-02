The Irish Hereford Breed Society’s final Spring Show and Sale of 2022 was held last Saturday (May 28) in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The sale was described by the society as “a successful end to a successful season for Hereford breeders”.

Irish Hereford Prime sponsored €200 to the buyer of each bull that sold for €2,800 or more at the sale.

Home-sales of Hereford bulls were described as strong throughout the spring and the society said that the demand for Hereford bulls exceeded supply.

Only 10 of the 31 bulls cataloged were exhibited for sale on the day. Of the 10, eight of the bulls were sold and four of these sold for over €3,000.

The Nenagh sale champion was awarded to Ardmulchan Supreme by judge Mr. Adrian Bateman.

This March-born bull was sired by Ballinveney Tiger and bred from a Yarram Pompeii grand-dam.

The bull was bred by Co. Meath Hereford breeders Phil and Catherine Smyth, and is a half brother to Ardmulchan Sydney who sold for €3,000 at the end of the Nenagh April sale.

Ardmulchan Supreme was purchased by a Co. Kilkenny breeder for €3,900.

The Reserve Champion earned the second-highest price of the day and was also purchased by the same Co. Kilkenny breeder.

Advertisement

Carrick Hector was bred by Co. Cavan breeder Philip Lynch, was sired by Cill Cormaic Orson and was bred from a Grianan Firecracker grand-dam. Hector was purchased for €3,300. Carrick Hector was crowned Reserve Champion before selling for the second-highest price; €3,300. Pictured L-R: Breeder Philip Lynch and judge Adrian Bateman

There was success on the day also for Co. Monaghan breeder Nigel Heatrick’s Glaslough Herefords.

Nigel’s first lot into the ring, Glaslough Warrior, sired by a Gageboro Eugenic grandson and bred from a Ballyaville Ger dam, was purchased by a Co. Galway farmer for €3,100.

The Heatrick’s second and final lot into the ring, Glaslough Wellington, also moved onto new pastures when he sold for €2,800.

This December-born bull was sired by Ballyaville Ger and bred from Glaslough New Look.

Of the three bulls catalogued for sale from Ryanstown Herefords, only one was left for sale following a good home-trade for the bulls.

Ryanstown Copper, bred by Sean Ryan from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, sold for €3,100 to a fellow Co. Tipperary farmer.

Copper was sired by Balleen Generator and bred from a Gageboro Eugenic grand-dam.

There was also one heifer exhibited and sold on the day. Boyanna Sheila, sired by Cill Cormaic Kasper and bred from a Bowmont Storm grand-dam, was sold by Pat Lynch of Rossdelia Herefords, Co. Clare to a breeder based in Co. Tipperary.