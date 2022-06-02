Massey Ferguson has given one of its MF 8S tractors in England a makeover in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the company’s own 175th anniversary.

The tractor, supplied by KO Machines in Wolverhampton, showcases the colours of the Queen’s 70th anniversary’s official emblem: Purple and platinum.

The tractor had its debut at the Staffordshire County Show yesterday (June 1) and will be appearing at various event around the country afterwards.

The tour will culminate at the Lord Mayor’s Show in London in November, when the tractor will take part in the famous parade alongside the Worshipful Company of Farmers and the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) as a powerful symbol of British agriculture.

As the company is also celebrating its own achievement, the Platinum Jubilee MF 8S also features examples of Massey Ferguson logos which have appeared over the course of the company’s 175-year history.

L-R: John Owen, managing director KO Machines; Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson UK and Eire

“We are honoured to make our own special salute to the Queen as the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service,” said Lindsay Haddon, Massey Ferguson advertising and sales promotion manager.

“It’s especially exciting as 2022 also marks the 175th anniversary of Massey Ferguson.”

Limited edition scale-models of the tractor will also be available to order through Massey Ferguson dealers as souvenirs.

“The tractor looks stunning in its superb livery,” said John Owen, dealer principal of KO Machines.